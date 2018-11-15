Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Headed back to Clippers
Robinson was recalled form the G-League on Wednesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Robinson played one game in the G-League, recording 35 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, before being recalled to the Clippers. Robison is averaging 2.9 points in 5 minutes per game for the Clippers and will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the G-League and the NBA for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Assigned to G-League•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Back with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Assigned to G League•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Recalled by Clippers•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Headed back to G League•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...