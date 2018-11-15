Robinson was recalled form the G-League on Wednesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Robinson played one game in the G-League, recording 35 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, before being recalled to the Clippers. Robison is averaging 2.9 points in 5 minutes per game for the Clippers and will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the G-League and the NBA for the remainder of the season.