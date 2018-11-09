Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Headed back to G League
Robinson was assigned to the G League on Friday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Robinson was most recently recalled from the G League on Monday and appeared in Los Angeles' last two games against the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers. He's not expected to play a significant role with the team this season, but the rookie should continue playing as one of the top offensive options for the Agua Caliente Clippers.
