Robinson was assigned to the G League on Friday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Robinson was most recently recalled from the G League on Monday and appeared in Los Angeles' last two games against the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers. He's not expected to play a significant role with the team this season, but the rookie should continue playing as one of the top offensive options for the Agua Caliente Clippers.

More News
Our Latest Stories