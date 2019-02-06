Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Holding down minor rotation role
Robinson played six minutes and finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds Tuesday in the Clippers' 117-115 win over the Hornets.
After appearing in just seven of the Clippers' first 44 games of his rookie campaign, Robinson has now cracked coach Doc Rivers' rotation in 11 straight contests. The Clippers' decision to trade star forward Tobias Harris shortly after Tuesday's contest signals the team may turn more focus on developing younger players like Robinson. That being said, Robinson hasn't exceeded 17 minutes since joining the rotation and continues to be affected by the crowding in the team's backcourt. Those problems only got bigger after the Harris trade, as the Clippers took back another guard in Landry Shamet, another 2018 first-round pick who already looks more NBA-ready than Robinson.
