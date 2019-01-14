Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Impressive in return
Robinson (illness) scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and registered six rebounds along with an assist, a steal and a block across 25 minutes Friday against Memphis.
Robinson sat out of his squad's previous contest due to illness, but he turned in a stellar showing in a tightly contested matchup. He's been a top contributor for Ontario Agua Caliente through 11 games, averaging 20.5 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists.
