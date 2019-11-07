Robinson posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one rebound in 14 minutes during the Clippers' 129-125 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday night.

Wednesday's contest marked just the fourth time this season that Robinson has seen the floor, and just the second time the guard has been on the floor for more than five minutes. Considering the 22-year-old has played a total of 38 minutes to this point in the season, for the time being, he should only be considered for rostering in dynasty formats.