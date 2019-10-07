Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Nice contribution in starting role
Robinson finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 127-87 preseason victory over the Shanghai Sharks.
Robinson was the first man off the bench for the Clippers, coming within striking distance of a triple-double. Robinson was certainly im[ressive during his time on the floor but this is just the preseason after all. Should he somehow manage to carve out a sizeable enough role, he could be someone worth keeping an eye on. As of right now, however, only those in deeper formats should pay attention.
More News
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Solid scoring despite shooting woes•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Scores nine points in 22 minutes•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Back to G League•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Plays most minutes of career•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Holding down minor rotation role•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Assigned to G League•
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.