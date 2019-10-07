Robinson finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 127-87 preseason victory over the Shanghai Sharks.

Robinson was the first man off the bench for the Clippers, coming within striking distance of a triple-double. Robinson was certainly im[ressive during his time on the floor but this is just the preseason after all. Should he somehow manage to carve out a sizeable enough role, he could be someone worth keeping an eye on. As of right now, however, only those in deeper formats should pay attention.