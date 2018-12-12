Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Out Thursday vs. Spurs
Robinson (foot) is out Thursday against the Spurs, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
A strained right foot will keep Robinson out for a 12th straight contest. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Thunder.
