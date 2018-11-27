Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Out with foot injury
Robinson has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a strained right foot, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Robinson returned to the Clippers from the G League on Nov. 14, but he's appeared in just one game since that time. Even when healthy, he'll sit near the back end of the rotation.
