Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Plays most minutes of career
Robinson tallied seven points (2-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five steals, three assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes Thursday in the Clippers' 116-92 loss to the Pacers.
Robinson's huge steal production was essentially offset by the terrible night from the field, making it an underwhelming showing for the rookie. His minutes were boosted by virtue of the Clippers having just 10 players available in the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline. With many of the team's new imports expected back for Saturday's game in Boston, Robinson should stick in the rotation but will almost certainly notice a steep reduction in playing time.
