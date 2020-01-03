Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Quiet off the bench
Robinson collected five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 16 minutes in Thursday's 126-112 win over the Pistons.
With the Clippers running away with this win and Paul George (hamstring) exiting the game in the first half, Robinson received a few extra minutes off the bench. This was the most playing time the forward has seen in seven contests. There is no word yet on when George will return, but either way, Robinson isn't worth considering in daily or season-long formats.
