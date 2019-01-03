Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Recalled from G League
Robinson was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Robinson is participating in Thursday's practice after getting called up, and it looks like the rookie will be active for Friday's trip to Phoenix after spending the last week-plus in the G League.
