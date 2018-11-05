Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Recalled from G-League
Robinson was recalled from the G-League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Monday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Robinson has played in just four games for the Clippers this season, averaging 2.4 points across 4.2 minutes in those appearances. The 21-year-old notched 28 points and four rebounds in his debut for Agua Caliente on Sunday.
