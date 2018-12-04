Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Remains out Wednesday
Robinson (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Mirjam Swanson of the Southern California News Group reports.
This will be the fourth straight absence for Robinson while he continues to nurse a right foot strain. Robinson, however, has not been a fixture in the Clippers' rotation this season, so his absence will continue to have a limited impact on the team.
