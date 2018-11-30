Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Ruled out Thursday
Robinson (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Kings, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Robinson strained his right foot Monday and is still working his way back to game action. The 21-year-old bounces back and forth from the NBA and G League and has yet to see major minutes for the Clippers this season.
