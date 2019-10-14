Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Scores 15 points as a starter
Robinson amassed 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-100 preseason victory over Melbourne United.
Robinson played a team-high 32 minutes Sunday, finishing 15 points ding a pair of triples. He is getting plenty of run during the preseason and the coaching staff obviously want to see what they have in the second-year man out of Boston College. His recent play is likely garnering attention from all the right people and he could find himself in the rotation from opening night.
