Robinson amassed 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-100 preseason victory over Melbourne United.

Robinson played a team-high 32 minutes Sunday, finishing 15 points ding a pair of triples. He is getting plenty of run during the preseason and the coaching staff obviously want to see what they have in the second-year man out of Boston College. His recent play is likely garnering attention from all the right people and he could find himself in the rotation from opening night.

More News
Our Latest Stories