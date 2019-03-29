Robinson recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 loss to the Bucks.

Robinson finished with a career high scoring total while contributing in every statistical category. The absences of Lou Williams (rest) and Patrick Beverley (hip) cleared the way for Robinson to earn ample minutes, but the rookie isn't normally part of the rotation. With the Clippers already locking up a spot in the playoffs, it shouldn't be that surprising if Robinson receives decent playing time in some of the last six regular season games. Nevertheless, those considering him in daily leagues in advance of Saturday's matchup with the lowly Cavaliers will likely want to check the injury report before committing.