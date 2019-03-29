Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Scores nine points in 22 minutes
Robinson recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 loss to the Bucks.
Robinson finished with a career high scoring total while contributing in every statistical category. The absences of Lou Williams (rest) and Patrick Beverley (hip) cleared the way for Robinson to earn ample minutes, but the rookie isn't normally part of the rotation. With the Clippers already locking up a spot in the playoffs, it shouldn't be that surprising if Robinson receives decent playing time in some of the last six regular season games. Nevertheless, those considering him in daily leagues in advance of Saturday's matchup with the lowly Cavaliers will likely want to check the injury report before committing.
More News
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Back to G League•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Plays most minutes of career•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Holding down minor rotation role•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Assigned to G League•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Called up, healthy•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Out Monday•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.