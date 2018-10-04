Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Scores seven points in Wednesday's win
Robinson recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 win over the Timberwolves.
Robinson matched fellow rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the team high in minutes, though the latter was the one who drew the start at shooting guard. It's uncertain how involved these two late lottery picks will be once the regular season begins, as Avery Bradley and Lou Williams were rested in this one. Nevertheless, the development of both rookies will be a definite priority, so they could receive more and more opportunities as the year goes on.
