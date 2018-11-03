Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Sent to G-League
Robinson was assigned to the G-League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Saturday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Robinson has played 21 minutes for the Clippers this season. So, the organization will opt to get him some more game experience through the G-League.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times