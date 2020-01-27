Robinson produced two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in nine minutes off the bench Sunday in the Clippers' 112-97 win over the Magic.

Robinson drew a start in Friday's 122-117 win over the Heat, but it was mostly ceremonial, as he played just five minutes. He ceded his spot in the starting five to Patrick Patterson on Sunday as Los Angeles went with a bigger lineup to counter the Magic's super-sized frontcourt of Khem Birch and Nikola Vucevic.