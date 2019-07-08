Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Solid scoring despite shooting woes
Robinson poured in 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and added one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during the Clippers' 87-75 loss to the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.
Robinson scuffled with his shot for the second time in as many summer league games, and he's draining just 35.0 percent of his attempts thus far in Vegas. The 2018 first-round pick is looking to further all aspects of his game in the desert after averaging just 9.7 minutes over 33 games during his rookie season. The 22-year-old guard figures to head into training camp facing an uphill battle for playing time once again, given the well-rounded backcourt depth chart the Clippers currently boast.
