Robinson tallied six points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in Friday's 119-91 loss to the Bucks.

On the season, Robinson is averaging 3.9 points per game and 31.4 percent three-point percentage. With Landry Shamet (ankle) expected to return in the next couple games, it is highly likely that the 22-year-old sees a drop in his playing time. In the games before Shamet's injury, Robinson appeared in four games and had six coach-related DNP's.