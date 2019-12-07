Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Struggles from field
Robinson tallied six points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in Friday's 119-91 loss to the Bucks.
On the season, Robinson is averaging 3.9 points per game and 31.4 percent three-point percentage. With Landry Shamet (ankle) expected to return in the next couple games, it is highly likely that the 22-year-old sees a drop in his playing time. In the games before Shamet's injury, Robinson appeared in four games and had six coach-related DNP's.
More News
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Scores career-high 21 points•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Ineffective off bench•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Scores 15 points as a starter•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Nice contribution in starting role•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Solid scoring despite shooting woes•
-
Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Scores nine points in 22 minutes•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...