Clippers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters he "can't remember" if Collins will start at power forward, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.

Coach Lue confirmed Bradley Beal will start in the backcourt alongside James Harden but was less forthcoming regarding the forward slots. Collins is, in theory, battling against Derrick Jones for a starting role. Either way, Collins should be a sizable part of Lue's gameplan, presumably seeing minutes in the mid-20s at the lowest.