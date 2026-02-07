Collins logged 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 114-111 win over the Kings.

The 28-year-old big continues to be a reliable contributor for the Clippers. Collins has scored in double digits in 10 straight games since returning in mid-January from a minor groin injury, averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.3 assists in 28.4 minutes over that stretch while shooting 62.5 percent from the floor and 48.7 percent from beyond the arc. With Ivica Zubac now in Indiana and James Harden in Cleveland, Collins' usage could be on the upswing.