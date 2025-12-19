Collins accumulated 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 122-101 loss to Oklahoma City.

The veteran big man reached 20 points in a game for only the second time this season, falling just short of the season-high 21 he scored against the Mavericks on Nov. 29. Collins is struggling to make a consistent impact in his first campaign with the Clippers, and through seven games in December he's averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.1 minutes while shooting a woeful 19.2 percent (5-for-26) from beyond the arc.