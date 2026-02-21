Collins exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Lakers and is being evaluated for a head injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Collins went up for a lob pass but was fouled and ended up hitting his head on the floor. If he's unable to return, he'll finish with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes. Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders would likely see increased minutes if Collins isn't cleared to check back in.