Clippers' John Collins: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Lakers and is being evaluated for a head injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Collins went up for a lob pass but was fouled and ended up hitting his head on the floor. If he's unable to return, he'll finish with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes. Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders would likely see increased minutes if Collins isn't cleared to check back in.
More News
-
Clippers' John Collins: Questionable to return•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Records third double-double•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Modest effort Wednesday•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Delivers 22 points in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Effective despite blowout•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Strong showing from downtown•