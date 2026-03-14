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Collins (neck) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Collins will return to action following a seven-game absence due to a neck strain, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction. With the 28-year-old forward returning to the lineup, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Kobe Sanders, Isaiah Jackson and Derrick Jones.

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