Clippers' John Collins: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (neck) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Collins will return to action following a seven-game absence due to a neck strain, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction. With the 28-year-old forward returning to the lineup, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Kobe Sanders, Isaiah Jackson and Derrick Jones.
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