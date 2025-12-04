Clippers' John Collins: One board shy of double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins had 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 victory over the Hawks.
Collins has been key for the Clippers as of late, averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocks across 32.0 minutes in his last five games. He figures to hold down the power forward spot until Derrick Jones (knee) returns.
