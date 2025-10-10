Collins will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The Clippers haven't revealed much about what Collins' role will look like heading into the 2025-26 regular season, so this is one of the team's first indications of what to expect. However, head coach Tyronn Lue stated before Thursday's exhibition that Collins would enter the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup, per independent NBA writer Justin Russo, so he's sure to get his opportunities to prove he belongs with the first unit as the preseason unfolds.