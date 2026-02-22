Clippers' John Collins: Out Sunday with sore neck
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic due to a head laceration and neck soreness.
Though Collins will have to miss at least one game after exiting Friday's 125-122 loss to the Clippers in the second quarter, he at least appears to have avoided a concussion after taking a hard fall to the court. After the game, head coach Tyronn Lue told Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com that Collins needed some stitches to seal a wound near his left eye, and the big man also apparently suffered a sore neck. With Collins sidelined for Sunday's contest, supporting players like Nicolas Batum and Jordan Miller could have higher minutes floors, and rookie Kobe Sanders could resurface in Lue's nine-man rotation.
More News
-
Clippers' John Collins: Exits early Friday•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Questionable to return•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Exits to locker room•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Records third double-double•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Modest effort Wednesday•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Delivers 22 points in Friday's win•