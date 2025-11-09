Collins provided 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 114-103 loss to Phoenix.

The 19 points were a season high for Collins, as he continues to adapt to a role on the Clippers' second unit. The veteran big has scored in double digits in eight of nine games to begin the season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 boards, 1.1 threes, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes a contest, while shooting an impressive 56.6 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent (10-for-22) from beyond the arc.