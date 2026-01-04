Collins finished with 22 points (9-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 29 minutes during Saturday's 146-115 loss to the Celtics.

The 28-year-old big tied Kawhi Leonard for the team lead in scoring on the night. Collins has scored 20-plus points only twice in 13 games since the beginning of December, averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor.