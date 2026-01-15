default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Collins (groin) won't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Collins experienced some soreness in his right groin while going through his pregame routine, so the Clippers decided to hold him out. For now, Collins should be considered questionable for Friday's game in Toronto. Kobe Sanders will draw the start in Collins' place Wednesday, and there should be more minutes available for Nicolas Batum.

More News