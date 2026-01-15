Clippers' John Collins: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (groin) won't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Collins experienced some soreness in his right groin while going through his pregame routine, so the Clippers decided to hold him out. For now, Collins should be considered questionable for Friday's game in Toronto. Kobe Sanders will draw the start in Collins' place Wednesday, and there should be more minutes available for Nicolas Batum.
More News
-
Clippers' John Collins: Late addition to injury report•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Pops for team-high 22 in loss•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Iffy for Tuesday•