Poulakidas has signed a training camp with the Clippers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

The undrafted rookie will have a chance to make an impression at Clippers camp this fall, and he'll likely be a candidate for the G League's San Diego Clippers in 2025-26. Poulakidas made five appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League for the Clippers this past July, averaging 1.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.1 minutes per game.