Wall provided 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 26 minutes during Thursday's 111-95 loss to Phoenix.

Wall moved into the starting lineup as the Clippers opted to rest four of their regular opening five. Despite the move, Wall was unable to come through with the goods, ending with a mediocre fantasy line. While it is great to see Wall back on the basketball court, injuries have certainly taken their toll. Managers in standard formats should view him as nothing more than a streaming consideration when in need of assists.