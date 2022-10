Wall closed with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-5 FT), four assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 loss to the Suns.

Wall trailed only Marcus Morris in scoring, while leading the Clippers' bench in points and minutes played. He's an uncharacteristic 1-of-8 from the free-throw line thus far across two games, hinting at a slightly higher scoring ceiling as well.