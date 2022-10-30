Wall doesn't expect to play Monday against the Rockets for rest purposes, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wall came off the bench during Sunday's loss to the Pelicans and tallied eight points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and two blocks in 21 minutes. While he said Sunday that he would "love to" play against his former team during Monday's matchup against the Rockets, he expects to rest during the second half of the back-to-back set. Assuming he's sidelined, Terance Mann and Brandon Boston should see additional run.