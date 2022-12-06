Wall ended with 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 119-117 win over the Hornets.

It was the point guard's first double-double of the season, and his second game with 10 or more assists. Wall hasn't been able to consistently find the form he displayed at his peak with the Wizards, but that's no surprise considering how little he's played in recent years -- he hasn't suited up for more than 41 games since 2016-17, and he missed two entire seasons during that stretch. The 32-year-old will continue to provide a veteran presence on the Clippers' second unit, and occasionally post intriguing fantasy lines.