Wall will start for the Clippers on Thursday against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Reggie Jackson (Achilles) ruled out for Thursday's contest, Wall will notch his second start of the season. In his last start, Wall accumulated 13 points, three assists, two steals, a block and a rebound in 29 minutes of action. Expect Wall, Terance Mann and Brandon Boston to see an uptick in minutes with Luke Kennard (calf), and Paul George also unavailable for the Clippers.