Wall provided 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.

Wall continues to make a big impact off the bench for the Clippers, and he posted double-digit scoring numbers after two straight contests in which he couldn't reach the 10-point plateau. While it'd be a stretch to say Wall has been outplaying Reggie Jackson, who opened the season as the starting point guard, there's no question he's delivering good per-game numbers considering he's only playing only 21.3 minutes per contest. Wall is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds per tilt.