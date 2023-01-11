Wall accumulated five points (2-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 victory over the Mavericks.

Wall was held to just 15 minutes Tuesday, as he struggled from the field and committed two turnovers. Over his past two appearances, the backup point guard has totaled 10 points (4-19 FG) in 37 minutes. The Clippers continue to shuffle their lineups due to numerous injuries and veteran rest days, but Wall has failed to consistently produce despite a regular role. Reggie Jackson's recent struggles will give Wall a little wiggle room to work out his own issues, but the Clippers may have to look elsewhere if both of their point guards continue at their current pace.