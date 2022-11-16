Wall had 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Wall returned to the hardwood after missing Monday's matchup against the Rockets due to a knee injury, but he looked strong from the field in this one and also set a new season high with six rebounds. The veteran point guard has scored in double figures in each of his last five games and can also add value for fantasy managers in assists and steals if he can stay healthy.