Wall totaled 20 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three assists and one rebound in 20 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves.

Wall shifted into the starting lineup for the first time since joining the Clippers, pouring in a team-high 20 points. While his peripheral numbers left a lot to be desired, he was a perfect 9-of-9 from the line. His efficiency from the stripe has always been a drag on his overall value, and so if that is something he has been able to improve, it only adds to him being a sneaky late-round target in competitive leagues.