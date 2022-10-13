Wall scored eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3 Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with four assists and three rebounds in 10 minutes during the Clippers' loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Wall entered the game with five minutes left in the first quarter and dished out two quick assists on back-to-back possessions, hitting Norman Powell for an open three and then setting up Ivica Zubac with an easy dunk. He added another two assists in the second while knocking down his only field goal attempt and hitting 2-of-2 free throws in the quarter. He would not return in the second half but has shown enough already this preseason for the Clippers to feel good about their new bench piece.