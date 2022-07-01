Wall and the Clippers agreed Friday to a two-year, $13.2 million contract, per Klutch Sports Group.

Wall joins the Clippers after a contract buyout with the Rockets. Wall hasn't played since April of 2020, as he sat out all of last season with Houston looking to develop young players. The 31-year-old, five-time All-Star will presumably slot into the starting point guard spot, forming a formidable Clippers rotation that includes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, plus a myriad of skilled and experienced role players.