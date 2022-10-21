Wall amassed 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 win over the Lakers.

Wall returned to the court for the first time in what felt like forever, delivering a solid performance. Of course, it was not without its flaws, highlighted by some lackluster shooting. It appears as though the Clippers are going to bring him off the bench, at least for now, putting a slight cap on his overall value. He warrants attention in standard formats but does come with a couple of pretty obvious holes.