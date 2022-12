Wall will start Saturday's game at Washington, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Reggie Jackson getting the night off for rest, Wall will make his first start of the season back in Washington -- the franchise he spent the first 573 games of his career playing for. In the nine games this season that Wall has seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaged 15.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.