Wall will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Wall had a decent night in his first start of the preseason Sunday, scoring 20 points while adding three assists and one rebound in 20 minutes of action against the Timberwolves. He'll shift to a reserve role Wednesday as Reggie Jackson replaces him in the starting five, but Wall's production should continue to improve as the Clippers embark on the 2022-23 campaign.