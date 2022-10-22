Wall will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Kings due return from injury rehabilitation, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

The Clippers are going to exercise caution and ease him back into the swing of things for the 2021-22 season. Saturday's game is the first of a back-to-back set, so it is likely he will be available for Sunday's game against the Suns. The veteran point guard recorded eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3 Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with four assists and three rebounds in 10 minutes during the Clippers' loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.