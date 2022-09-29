Wall (rest) has been a part of a rotation of lineups in training camp, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

An earlier report suggested Wall was running the second unit, while Reggie Jackson operated with the starters, but the Clippers were instead testing out different lineups, a normal preseason action. Wall and Jackson both are set to play prominent roles for the upcoming season in what will likely be an everchanging situation. The Clippers will be without both point guards for their preseason opener Friday against Maccabi Ra'anana for rest purposes.