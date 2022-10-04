Wall recorded five points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and a rebound across 14 minutes in Monday's 102-97 exhibition win over the Trail Blazers.

Imagining a pre-injury Wall alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is a tantalizing proposal for the Clippers, but Wall will have to prove himself. Reggie Jackson is as solid as they come at the point, and neither player has much experience playing off the ball at shooting guard. It's unlikely that either player will adjust to a different role, so it appears that the two will share the point guard duties, with Jackson having the edge to start in the short term.